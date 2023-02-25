Most of the fraud customer care numbers are from this state

West Bengal is the hub of fraud customer care numbers

The report revealed that West Bengal was the biggest hub of fake numbers. It accounts a total of 23% of the total registered fake customer care numbers. State's capital, Kolkata serves as the center for many large-scale operations. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh stood second in the race as they account for 19% of the total registered fake numbers. The report mentions the possible reason of large number of fraud numbers in these states due to the presence of various fake SIM card rackets in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The report has also highlighted that regardless of the fact that the phone numbers must be registered from these states, they can be used in different states.