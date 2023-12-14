Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday apologised in front of the public for not being able to arrest the culprits of sacrilege cases in 2015. The incident occurred when the state was governed by the SAD-BJP alliance.

“Submitting myself to the Guru's will in the precinct of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest religio-temporal seat of the Sikh quom, I sincerely and unconditionally seek forgiveness of the Khalsa Panth that heinous act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji happened during Akali govt. I also apologize that we couldn't apprehend and punish the culprits during the brief remaining part of our tenure," he said in his apology at an event held in Amritsar on Thursday.

“These incidents remain the most painful events in my life and the life of S Parkash Singh Ji Badal," he added.

Akali Dal remained in power in Punjab for nearly 10 years since 2007. During this time, the party had faced criticism over various issues including desecration incidents of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

2015 Guru Granth Sahib Sacrilege

In 2015, multiple incidents of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege were reported in Punjab. The incidents caused a huge political turmoil in the state at that time. The first incident took place in June when a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district.

The incident that took place on October 12 was the final nail in the coffin when the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib took place in Behbal Kalan town in Punjab. The sacrilege incident sparked huge protests across the state. In one such protest, the police killed two Sikh men in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. The government faced a huge backlash at that time for failing to punish the main culprits behind the sacrilege incident.

Sacrilege is the act of violating or disrespecting a sacred or holy book. The act can include the desecration of a religious site, artefact, symbol, or holy book.

