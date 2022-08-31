Most people favour inclusion of front of pack warning label on food items

Most people favour inclusion of front of pack warning label on food items1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Over 95% of people want food packets to have warning labels that clearly indicate the levels of fat, salt, and sugar in the items
New Delhi: Over 91% people favour consumer friendly front of pack labelling (FOPL) on packaged food items, the findings of an online poll showed.
’High-in’ warning labels, considered the simplest and easiest to read FOPL design, is the one most preferred by consumers as it helps them make healthier food choices. More than 20,000 respondents participated in this poll which threw timely insights on consumer choice.
Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) will soon release the much-awaited draft regulation on food labels. Mint in a report on 3 March quoted Arun Singhal, chief executive officer, FSSAI as saying, “FoPL will bring a transformational reform in society as it will encourage healthy eating. It will also help to reduce the burden of Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country."
When asked if they would feel safer if the packaged foods contained simple warning labels indicating fat, salt, and sugar levels higher than the limits prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), an overwhelming 99% of the respondents replied in the positive. Additionally, over 95% of people want food packets to have warning labels that clearly indicate the levels of fat, salt, and sugar. It may be noted that the WHO has prescribed the scientific limits of fats, sugar, and salt in packaged foods to safeguard the health of consumers.
FOPL is a simple, yet important tool that can help consumers make healthier food choices. Manish Tiwari, Director, Institute for Governance Policies and Politics (IGPP), said, “The objective of these clear warning labels on processed food packets is to inform consumers about the content of sugar, sodium and saturated fat that can help discourage consumption of unhealthy food items."
It is a known fact that nutrients of concern – high sugar, sodium, saturated fat and added trans-fats –can adversely impact health. Excessive consumption of foods and beverages with high levels of these nutrients of concern, not only causes obesity but also elevates risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and premature death.
According to the Global Nutrition Report 2021, nearly 12 million premature deaths occurred in 2018 due to risks linked to consumption of an imbalanced and unhealthy diet as well as non-communicable diseases (NCD).
India, too, is facing an alarming rise in NCDs, including diabetes and obesity, that are overburdening the country’s health system. Nearly 1.5 crore Indian children are suffering from childhood obesity. Further, according to the WHO, around 58 lakh Indians die every year due to preventive NCDs.
