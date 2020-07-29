NEW DELHI : Amid reports that the central government is now considering reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains under 'Unlock 3.0' next month, a survey report shows that most people are still cautious.

According to a survey by community social media platform Local Circles, only 6 per cent of them said they are willing to visit theatres or multiplexes in the next 60 days and only 9 per cent are willing to go back to the gym.

Just 29 per cent said they will take the metro or local trains in the next 60 days if they are re-started and 62 per cent opposed to starting international flights from August 1.

Theatres in India closed in March due to the coronavirus-led lockdown but theatre chain owners hope that they are included in ‘Unlock 3’, the government’s phase-wise opening up of businesses.

A set of SOPs drawn up by the Multiplex Association of India in collaboration with its members was submitted to various Central ministries as well as Prime Minister’s Office and Niti Aayog earlier this month, said industry leaders INOX, PVR Pictures and Cinepolis India.

According to the survey, most respondents said most theatres and gymnasiums in India do not have adequate ventilation and could pose a major risk if they were opened.

"This shows that majority of the people are not in a mood to be irresponsible when it comes to COVID-19 and the fate of gymnasiums and multiplexes might end up being the same if they are opened as part of Unlock 3.0," said Local Circles.

