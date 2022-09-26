Most pilots in India fall asleep while flying

In India, two-thirds of pilots have admitted to dozing off in the pilot's seat. According to a study by the Safety Matters Foundation that included 542 regional, local and international pilots, 66% of those polled admitted falling asleep while at the controls of the aircraft without waking up a fellow crew member. There is a chronic scarcity of competent pilots in India, where airlines require up to 1,500 new pilots annually. However, only 200 to 300 of these new hires have the appropriate training.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}