According to the UNFPA's State of World Population (SWP) Report 2023, about 25% of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18% in the 10 to 19 age group, 26% in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68% in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7% above 65 years.

