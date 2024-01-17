 Most powerful militaries: US, Russia, China, Pakistan - Where does India stand? | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 14:36:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.45 -3.50%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,547.00 -7.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 985.00 -2.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.40 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 806.80 -1.48%
Business News/ News / India/  Most powerful militaries: US, Russia, China, Pakistan - Where does India stand?
Back Back

Most powerful militaries: US, Russia, China, Pakistan - Where does India stand?

 Livemint

India's prominent position in the Global Firepower ranking reflects its growing defence capabilities. The ranking evaluates factors like troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, budgets, geographic location and resource availability.

Lucknow, Jan 15 (ANI): Army personnel march past during the 'Shaurya Sandhya' event on the occasion of the 76th Army Day, in Lucknow on Monday. Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the achievements of the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa, who led Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war. (ANI Photo) (ADG PI-INDIAN ARMY-X)Premium
Lucknow, Jan 15 (ANI): Army personnel march past during the 'Shaurya Sandhya' event on the occasion of the 76th Army Day, in Lucknow on Monday. Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the achievements of the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa, who led Indian forces to victory in the 1947 war. (ANI Photo) (ADG PI-INDIAN ARMY-X)

India, with its robust defence capabilities, has been ranked fourth in the Global Firepower list, showcasing the most powerful militaries worldwide. This list, assessing 145 nations, places the United States at the top, followed by Russia and China.

The comprehensive index, updated annually, evaluates various factors. These include troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, budgets, geographic location and resource availability. The PowerIndex score, derived from these aspects, indicates military strength; a lower score signifies greater prowess.

Also Read: More incidents of aggressive behaviour by China at LAC come to light

India's prominent position in this ranking is a testament to its growing military capabilities. The country's advancement in defence is reflected in its position, just behind global superpowers like the US, Russia and China.

Global Firepower, the organisation behind this ranking, emphasises a unique methodology. It allows smaller, technologically-advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers. Bonuses and penalties are applied for refinement.

Also Read: India-Maldives row: Why does Maldives want Indian troops out | Explainer

This ranking is not just a static report but provides a year-to-year comparison, showing shifts in global military power. While the US leads with a vast arsenal, including 13,300 aircraft and 983 attack helicopters, India's placement highlights its significant defence capabilities.

The top 10 list comprises, apart from India, nations like South Korea (5), the United Kingdom (6), Japan (7), Turkiye (8), Pakistan (9) and Italy (10). This ranking gives a glimpse into the global military landscape, reflecting the defence strengths of these nations.

Watch: Army Day 2024: Paramotorists of 50 Para Independent brigade perform in Lucknow

Conversely, the list also identifies the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries, including Bhutan (1), Moldova (2) and Suriname (3). These rankings underscore the disparities in global military power.

Understanding military power is complex. While the Global Firepower Ranking offers insights, it is crucial to consider the broader context beyond numbers and rankings. This understanding is vital for comprehending global military dynamics.

Also Read: Indian Army launching 'Operation Sarvashakti' to counter Pakistan's attempts to revive terrorism in J-K

India's position as the fourth most powerful military denotes its strategic importance in global affairs. This ranking is a significant indicator of India's defence capabilities and its role in international security.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App