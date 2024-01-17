Most powerful militaries: US, Russia, China, Pakistan - Where does India stand?
India's prominent position in the Global Firepower ranking reflects its growing defence capabilities. The ranking evaluates factors like troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, budgets, geographic location and resource availability.
India, with its robust defence capabilities, has been ranked fourth in the Global Firepower list, showcasing the most powerful militaries worldwide. This list, assessing 145 nations, places the United States at the top, followed by Russia and China.
