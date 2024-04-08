'Most returns likely in first half of 2024'

So, in the current scenario, what sectors look appealing to you?

In defence, different segments or sub-sectors need to be viewed separately. These are long-term businesses, where the focus is more on order backlog and future prospects than immediate revenue growth. Preliminary figures from defence companies reported recently seem reasonably healthy and in line with expectations for this quarter. In fact, we have reduced our exposure in certain segments of the industrial basket, while we have increased our exposure in some others such as defence where visibility has further strengthened. We see improved visibility for at least two or three companies, if not all of them, despite the limited number of players in some segments.