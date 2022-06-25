'Most satisfied about' says Anand Mahindra as XUV700 bags Safer Choice award

In November 2021, the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Anand Mahindra on 24 June reacted to report which said Mahindra XUV700 SUV bagged the Safer Choice award from Global-NCAP for achieving high levels of safety standards.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anand Mahindra on 24 June reacted to report which said Mahindra XUV700 SUV bagged the Safer Choice award from Global-NCAP for achieving high levels of safety standards.
In a tweet he wrote, “Of all the virtuous aspects of the @xuv700 this is the one we’re most satisfied about…"
In a tweet he wrote, “Of all the virtuous aspects of the @xuv700 this is the one we’re most satisfied about…"
According to Global NCAP, Mahindra XUV 700 achieved a ‘Safer Choice’ Award on 24 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Global NCAP, Mahindra XUV 700 achieved a ‘Safer Choice’ Award on 24 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahindra achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award this time for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance, the report said.
Mahindra achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award this time for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance, the report said.
In November 2021, the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
In November 2021, the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
Mahindra voluntarily submitted the XUV 700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements.
David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award.
David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award.
“The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level," he said.
“The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level," he said.
Shetty wrote on Twitter that he had booked a Mahindra XUV700 and hoped to “get it soon". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to point out why it might get late. Mahindra said that he had booked one for his wife as well. However, he is still in the queue. Mahindra blamed it on the global supply chain disruptions.
Shetty wrote on Twitter that he had booked a Mahindra XUV700 and hoped to “get it soon". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to point out why it might get late. Mahindra said that he had booked one for his wife as well. However, he is still in the queue. Mahindra blamed it on the global supply chain disruptions.
“Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies," Anand Mahindra said.
“Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies," Anand Mahindra said.
Earlier on 27 March, Footage of Mahindra XUV700 crashing to a Tamil Nadu transport bus had recently gone viral. The video posted by MotoWagon shows a white-coloured XUV700 colliding with a bus crossing the highway. However, despite the major accident, the cabin of the car remained largely undamaged and in one piece. Besides, all the passengers in the SUV were also safe.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier on 27 March, Footage of Mahindra XUV700 crashing to a Tamil Nadu transport bus had recently gone viral. The video posted by MotoWagon shows a white-coloured XUV700 colliding with a bus crossing the highway. However, despite the major accident, the cabin of the car remained largely undamaged and in one piece. Besides, all the passengers in the SUV were also safe.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra Group had said that he is grateful that all passengers were safe. He added that safety is the predominant objective behind designing all the company's vehicles.
Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra Group had said that he is grateful that all passengers were safe. He added that safety is the predominant objective behind designing all the company's vehicles.