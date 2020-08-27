Most serious situation after 1962: S Jaishankar on India-China border clash

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Thursday said the stand-off situation with China in Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh is "surely the most serious situation after 1962 (Indo-China war), according to in interview.

"This is surely the most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented," Jaishankar said in an interview to Rediff.com.

Over the past few months, India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks amid the disengagement process taking place in all key areas in eastern Ladakh.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

Since then, the Chinese military has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of their troops has not moved forward in Pangong Tso, Depsang and a couple of other areas since mid-July, reports said.

The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35, reported news agency PTI.

The External Affairs Minister in the interview also added that border situations in the past were resolved through diplomacy.

"If you look back over the last decade, there have been a number of border situations -- Depsang, Chumar and Doklam. In a sense, each one was different. This one surely is. But what is also common is that all borders situations were resolved through diplomacy," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar was speaking to Rediff ahead of the release of his latest book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World.''

Earlier today, the Foreign Minister presented the first copy of his new book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his encouragement.

"Privileged to present the first copy of my book ‘The India Way’ to PM @narendramodi. Thank him for his inspiration and encouragement," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday along with a photograph of him presenting the book to Modi.

With the period from the 2008 global financial crisis to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic seeing a real transformation of the world order, Jaishankar analyses the challenges India faces and spells out possible policy responses in the book.

With inputs from PTI

