Most small drug makers aren't WHO-GMP certified
- The Centre has started an outreach programme for such SMEs operating in 10 locations
Considering that only one-fifth of the small and medium manufacturers of bulk and API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) drugs have been certified under the World Health Organization’s good manufacturing practices, the Centre has launched an outreach programme to establish India as a best-in-class pharma hub, said an official in the know.