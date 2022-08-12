Most small drug makers aren’t WHO-GMP certified

The initiatives under the scheme are aimed at further enhancing the capabilities of the Indian pharma sector through incentives, and make it much more competitive in terms of both quality and cost to help businesses get Schedule M and WHO-GMP certifications and become part of the global supply chain. As part of the scheme, small drug makers are offered credit lines and interest subsidies for upgrading technology, as well as up to ₹20 crore each for setting up facilities such as research centres, testing labs and effluent treatment plants across pharma clusters.