Most states signal heavy borrowings in fourth quarter: study

“The large indicated borrowing may have been led by concerns related to a potential moderation in the states' borrowing limit relative to gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY2023 and the likely discontinuation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation by end-June 2022. In our view, the actual SDL issuance in the fourth quarter of FY22 could be lower than indicated, in line with the trend seen in recent quarters, and based on our expectation of higher-than-budgeted tax devolution in FY2022," the rating agency said.