Weather today: Weakened Cyclone Montha may trigger landslides in West Bengal, rain threat in Gujarat

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Cyclone Montha” has weakened but still persists over central Chhattisgarh and nearby regions. The IMD said the system is currently moving northwestwards and is likely to weaken further in the next few hours. Meanwhile, another weather system — a “depression over the east central Arabian Sea” — has been moving slowly northwards at a speed of about 3 kmph over the past six hours.

Advertisement

At 11:30 pm on October 30, it was centred near latitude 18.3°N and longitude 68.2°E, about 370 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 500 km west of Mumbai, and 680 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa).

Weather predictions Rainfall is expected to increase across eastern and central India as the deep depression over south Chhattisgarh moves northward. The system is likely to bring light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch regions. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning across the entire Gujarat region for the next few days, with wind speeds reaching up to 65 kmph along the coast till tomorrow.

Advertisement

Saurashtra and Kutch are expected to be among the worst-affected areas, with very heavy rainfall. The rain is likely to spread inland across Gujarat, and thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected to continue until at least November 2.

West Bengal Heavy rainfall is also likely in Alipurduar and Coochbehar on Saturday (November 1, 2025). The IMD warned that landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, owing to the downpour.

“The south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia are also expected to receive heavy rainfall till Friday. “Light to moderate rain is likely over many places in the other south Bengal districts,” it added.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across 18 states.

Alert for northeast India The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, which will extend to Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura by November 1. The region may experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period as moist winds from the Bay of Bengal interact with existing local weather systems. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely between October 31 and early November.

Advertisement

Residents and travellers, particularly in hilly and landslide-prone areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

In the northwestern region, weather conditions are expected to stay mostly mild, although eastern Uttar Pradesh may see light to moderate rain and isolated heavy showers on October 31.

Also Read | Flood Advisory issued in New York as heavy rain, high tide swell Hudson River

Pune weather According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, weather conditions in Pune are expected to improve from Friday onwards. Skies will gradually clear, with only occasional cloud cover during the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures are likely to rise slightly to around 31–32°C over the weekend, while humidity will remain between 75% and 85%. No weather warnings have been issued, indicating a return to drier and sunnier conditions as November begins.