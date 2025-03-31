Mothabari violence: Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at opposition, says, ‘Laal and gerua have joined hands’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised opposition parties following the recent tension and violence in Mothabari. Speaking at the Eidgah during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, she reaffirmed her government’s commitment to preventing riots.

She also targeted opposition parties in the state, stating that “red” and “gerua” have joined forces.

Watch the video: "We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want riots to take place. Common people are not involved in such things; only political parties are. This is a matter of shame. Earlier, the 'Laal' party used to give statements about secularism. Today, 'laal' and 'geua' have united. We will fight alone. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions...The majority must protect the minority, and the minority must stay with the majority..."

Her remarks come after violence erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

Tensions erupted on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship on Wednesday evening, triggering violence that led to arson, vandalism, and physical attacks, according to local sources.

To maintain peace, 300 police personnel, including senior officials, have been deployed in the area. Additionally, internet services have been suspended in Mothabari and surrounding regions of Malda district following the communal clashes, as reported by PTI.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said that the situation is completely under control, and 61 people have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Jawed Shamim said, "The situation in Mothabari is completely under control. Till now, 19 cases have been registered, and 61 people have been arrested in this matter...Soon, the situation will be completely normal. Today, there have been no incidents (of violence) in the region."

Earlier BJP leader Amit Malvya alleged that Mamata Banerjee has completely lost control over the state's law and order.

“ The relentless attacks on Hindus continue unchecked across West Bengal. Hindu religious events, properties, and individuals are being targeted by Muslim mobs. Today, two major incidents occurred--one in Nowda, Murshidabad district, and another in Dakshin Barbaria village, Purba Medinipur district. Much like the violence in Mothabari, Malda district, Hindu-owned shops have once again been selectively vandalized in Jhaubona and Trimohani Bazar under Naoda Police Station in Murshidabad. Jihadist mobs unleashed terror in broad daylight, even as the police stood by...Mamata Banerjee is pushing West Bengal toward a dangerous transformation--one that mirrors Bangladesh's past. The BJP will not allow her to succeed,” he said in a post on Sunday on X.