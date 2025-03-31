Mothabari violence: Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at opposition, says, ‘Laal and gerua have joined hands’

Watch the video:

"We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want riots to take place. Common people are not involved in such things; only political parties are. This is a matter of shame. Earlier, the 'Laal' party used to give statements about secularism. Today, 'laal' and 'geua' have united. We will fight alone. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions...The majority must protect the minority, and the minority must stay with the majority..."