Mother and daughter killed with scissors in Delhi's Rohini, crime team at the spot

In a shocking new incident from Delhi, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law in Rohini.

According to the police, the incident occurred after a dispute over the gifts exchanged between both sides during his son's birthday on Saturday.

The police said they received a call at 3.50 pm about the murder of the caller's mother and sister in Sector-17, Rohini. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the bodies of Kusum Sinha, 63, and her daughter Priya Sehgal, 34, lying in a room.

Here's what happened: According to a senior police officer, the caller, Megh Sinha, 30, Kusum's son, informed that on August 28, his mother had come to Priya's house to celebrate the birthday of her son, Chirag.

However, during the function, Megh said, a dispute allegedly rose between Priya and her husband, Yogesh Sehgal, the husband of Priya and presently unemployed, regarding the gifts exchanged between both sides of the family. Kusum stayed at Priya's residence to settle the matter, he added.

“On August 30, when the caller tried to contact his mother over the phone, his calls went unanswered. He then came to Priya's house and found the flat locked from outside with blood stains visible near the door,” the officer said.

He immediately informed other family members and broke open the lock, whereupon he found his mother and sister lying in a pool of blood inside the room.

Megh alleged that Yogesh had killed both his mother and sister and fled with the children, the police said.

Son-in-law arrested Yogesh Sehgal has been arrested by the KNK Marg police, and his blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors, alleged to be the weapon used, were recovered from the scene.

According to the police, the motive appears to be a domestic dispute stemming from frequent quarrels.

Teams from the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been called to the scene.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)