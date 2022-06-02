Mother Dairy aims to turn 'plastic waste neutral' by FY 2023-24

Mother Dairy said it aims to recycle over 7,000 million tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste by the end of the current fiscal and would become a ‘Plastic Waste Neutral Company’ by FY 2023-24
Mother Dairy—a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market—on Thursday said it aims to recycle over 7,000 million tonnes (MT) of post-consumer used plastic waste by the end of the current fiscal and would become a ‘Plastic Waste Neutral Company’ by FY 2023-24.
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd—a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and commissioned in 1974— started its plastic waste collection and recycling initiative in Maharashtra under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme in 2019. The company expanded the initiative across the country for the Multi-Layered Plastic Waste (MLP) in 2020.
Mother Dairy in a statement said it has been working with its suppliers and leading Waste Management Agencies (WMA) for the implementation of the National EPR framework.
The company, through its associated partners, has collected and co-processed/recycled around 8,164 MT of post-consumer used plastic waste (5,318 MT of Single Layered Plastic Waste and 2,846 MT of Multi-Layered Plastic Waste) from June 2018 till March 2022, the statement added.
Mother Dairy managing director Manish Bandlish said as a responsible organization, we reaffirm our stand to a safer and cleaner environment for a better tomorrow. Testament to the fact is our Token Milk (branded loose milk) offering since 1984, which has been helping us to save approx 7 lakh kg of plastic coming into the environment every year.
"In line with our commitment, we have now set our sight towards being a plastic waste neutral organisation by FY2023-24, while contributing towards making our planet safe for the generations to come," Bandlish said.
Apart from plastics, we are also conscious of efficient usage of key natural resources by bringing them under our performance indicators. Over the years, Mother Dairy has taken varied measures for environment sustainability and conservation of natural resources through initiatives like water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and adoption of renewable energy sources, Bandlish added.
