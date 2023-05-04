Mother Dairy-owned Dhara has announced a reduction in prices with the new stockset to hit markets from next week. The development came even as the Centre asked edible oil companies to cut prices for cooking oil in line with a dip in global prices.

With the new changes, the maximum retail price for will go down by ₹15-20 per litre.

"This reduction is largely being done in variants such as soyabean oil, ricebran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil, on account of reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of domestic crop," a spokesperson said.

Maximum retail price of Dhara refined soyabean oil of 1-litre pack is down ₹150 from ₹170. The MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be ₹170 per litre. Dhara refined sunflower oil has been reduced from ₹175 per litre to ₹160. Dhara groundnut oil's MRP has been cut from ₹255 per litre to ₹240.

Meanwhile the Centre on Thursday asked edible oil companies to cut the prices of cooking oils in line with the fall in global prices for the benefit of consumers.

"The decline in the price of edible oils should be passed on to consumers expeditiously," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said during a meeting with leading industry representatives.

The international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which gives a positive scenario in the edible oil sector in India, according to a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

(With inputs from agencies)