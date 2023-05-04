Home/ News / India/  Mother Dairy cuts Dhara cooking oil prices by 15-20
Back

Mother Dairy-owned Dhara has announced a reduction in prices with the new stockset to hit markets from next week. The development came even as the Centre asked edible oil companies to cut prices for cooking oil in line with a dip in global prices. 

With the new changes, the maximum retail price for will go down by 15-20 per litre. 

"This reduction is largely being done in variants such as soyabean oil, ricebran oil, sunflower oil and groundnut oil, on account of reduced impact of international markets and ease in availability of domestic crop," a spokesperson said.

Maximum retail price of Dhara refined soyabean oil of 1-litre pack is down 150 from 170. The MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be 170 per litre. Dhara refined sunflower oil has been reduced from 175 per litre to 160. Dhara groundnut oil's MRP has been cut from 255 per litre to 240.

ALSO READ: HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Q4 results: here's what investors should know

Meanwhile the Centre on Thursday asked edible oil companies to cut the prices of cooking oils in line with the fall in global prices for the benefit of consumers.

"The decline in the price of edible oils should be passed on to consumers expeditiously," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said during a meeting with leading industry representatives.

The international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which gives a positive scenario in the edible oil sector in India, according to a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout