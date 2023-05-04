Mother Dairy cuts Dhara cooking oil prices by ₹15-201 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has slashed the rates of Dhara cooking oil by ₹15-20 across its product variants with immediate effect.
Mother Dairy-owned Dhara has announced a reduction in prices with the new stockset to hit markets from next week. The development came even as the Centre asked edible oil companies to cut prices for cooking oil in line with a dip in global prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×