Mother Dairy cuts Dhara cooking oil prices by 15-20

Maximum retail price of Dhara refined soyabean oil of 1-litre pack is down ₹150 from ₹170. The MRP of Dhara refined rice bran oil will now be ₹170 per litre. Dhara refined sunflower oil has been reduced from ₹175 per litre to ₹160. Dhara groundnut oil's MRP has been cut from ₹255 per litre to ₹240.