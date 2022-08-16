Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mother Dairy follows Amul; to hike milk prices from tomorrow: What we know so far

Mother Dairy follows Amul; to hike milk prices from tomorrow: What we know so far

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells over 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.
1 min read . 02:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Mother Dairy is ‘compelled’ to raise its liquid milk prices by 2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following a hike in milk prices by Amul, Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of milk by 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.

Following a hike in milk prices by Amul, Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of milk by 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has also increased the milk prices by 2 per litre from 17 August.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has also increased the milk prices by 2 per litre from 17 August.

Prices have been hiked in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets. The price of 500 ml Amul Gold will now be 31, Amul Taaza 25 and Amul Shakti 28.

Prices have been hiked in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets. The price of 500 ml Amul Gold will now be 31, Amul Taaza 25 and Amul Shakti 28.

In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR.

In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells over 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells over 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

On Tuesday, a company official said it is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by 2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

On Tuesday, a company official said it is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by 2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

Full cream milk will cost 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from 59 per litre.

Full cream milk will cost 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from 59 per litre.

Prices of toned milk will increase to 51 while double toned milk will rise to 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to 53 per litre.

Prices of toned milk will increase to 51 while double toned milk will rise to 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to 53 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to 48 from 46 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to 48 from 46 per litre.

The company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said.

The company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said.

For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent.

For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent.

Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.

Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.

According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.

According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.

The company spends around 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk from the farmers.

The company spends around 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk from the farmers.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.