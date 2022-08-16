Mother Dairy is ‘compelled’ to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants
Following a hike in milk prices by Amul, Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of milk by ₹2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has also increased the milk prices by ₹2 per litre from 17 August.
Prices have been hiked in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets. The price of 500 ml Amul Gold will now be ₹31, Amul Taaza ₹25 and Amul Shakti ₹28.
In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR.
Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells over 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.
On Tuesday, a company official said it is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.
Full cream milk will cost ₹61 per litre from Wednesday, up from ₹59 per litre.
Prices of toned milk will increase to ₹51 while double toned milk will rise to ₹45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to ₹53 per litre.