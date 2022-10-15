Mother Dairy hikes milk price by 2 per litre, second time since August

Following a hike in prices of Amul milk, Mother Dairy also announced hike in prices of full cream milk and cow milk by ₹2 per litre. The hike will come into effect from Sunday 16 October in Delhi-NCR region.
Mother Dairy has increased prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from October 16 due to rise in input costs.
Earlier int he day, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has increased the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by ₹2 per litre.
Full-cream milk price has been revised to ₹63 per litre from ₹61 per litre, while cow milk will be available at ₹55 per litre against ₹53 per litre now.
Prices have been increased for Delhi-NCR and some other markets in north India. Mother Dairy had increased prices on 17 August this year by ₹2 per litre. Today's announcement comes as the second hike in three months for the milk supplier.
Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines.
"The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about ₹3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to multi-fold increase in varied input costs," Mother Dairy spokesperson said.
Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation, the company said.
"We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers. In our endeavour to limit this impact on consumers, we are only revising the prices of full-cream and cow milk variants by ₹2 per litre. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022," the spokesperson said.
This is the third round of price increase by Mother Dairy this year.
In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The company had in mid-August also hiked milk prices in the Delhi-NCR by ₹2 per litre.
