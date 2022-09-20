Mother Dairy expects 20% revenue growth in FY23 to ₹15,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier said that growth would be driven by both increase in volumes and values of its various dairy products.
Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier said that growth would be driven by both increase in volumes and values of its various dairy products.
Listen to this article
Mother Dairy is expecting 20 per cent growth in turnover this fiscal year to about ₹15,000 crore on better demand for products, MD Manish Bandlish has said.