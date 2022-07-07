A day after the government instructed edible oil firms to pass along the benefits of the decline in global cooking oil prices to consumers, Mother Dairy said on July 7 that it had reduced the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to ₹15 per litre. One of the top milk providers in Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy, also provides edible oils under the Dhara name.

"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to ₹15 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI.

In the upcoming 15 to 20 days, Mother Dairy anticipates a decrease in the maximum retail price (MRP) of sunflower oil. Due to a lowering of rates in the international markets on June 16, Mother Dairy lowered the price of their cooking oils by up to ₹15 per litre.

The government issued a directive to edible oil producers on July 6 to further reduce the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to ₹10 per litre within a week and maintain a consistent MRP of the same brand of oil throughout the nation. This directive followed a decline in global prices.

(With PTI inputs)