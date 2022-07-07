Mother Dairy soyabean oil, rice bran oil get cheaper

A day after the government instructed edible oil firms to pass along the benefits of the decline in global cooking oil prices to consumers, Mother Dairy said on July 7 that it had reduced the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to ₹15 per litre. One of the top milk providers in Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy, also provides edible oils under the Dhara name.

