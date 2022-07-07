Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mother Dairy soyabean oil, rice bran oil get cheaper

Mother Dairy soyabean oil, rice bran oil get cheaper

Mother Dairy has reduced the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to 15 per litre.
1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mother Dairy has cut the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A day after the government instructed edible oil firms to pass along the benefits of the decline in global cooking oil prices to consumers, Mother Dairy said on July 7 that it had reduced the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to 15 per litre. One of the top milk providers in Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy, also provides edible oils under the Dhara name.

A day after the government instructed edible oil firms to pass along the benefits of the decline in global cooking oil prices to consumers, Mother Dairy said on July 7 that it had reduced the prices of soyabean oil and rice bran oil by up to 15 per litre. One of the top milk providers in Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy, also provides edible oils under the Dhara name.

"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to 15 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI.

"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to 15 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI.

In the upcoming 15 to 20 days, Mother Dairy anticipates a decrease in the maximum retail price (MRP) of sunflower oil. Due to a lowering of rates in the international markets on June 16, Mother Dairy lowered the price of their cooking oils by up to 15 per litre.

In the upcoming 15 to 20 days, Mother Dairy anticipates a decrease in the maximum retail price (MRP) of sunflower oil. Due to a lowering of rates in the international markets on June 16, Mother Dairy lowered the price of their cooking oils by up to 15 per litre.

The government issued a directive to edible oil producers on July 6 to further reduce the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to 10 per litre within a week and maintain a consistent MRP of the same brand of oil throughout the nation. This directive followed a decline in global prices.

The government issued a directive to edible oil producers on July 6 to further reduce the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to 10 per litre within a week and maintain a consistent MRP of the same brand of oil throughout the nation. This directive followed a decline in global prices.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)