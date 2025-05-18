‘Mother held her kids tight’: Eyewitness recalls haunting scene as 17 from one family perish in Hyderabad fire

When a short circuit caused an entire building to go up in flames near Hyderabad's Gulzar House, locals and fire tenders found it difficult to enter, given the nature of the construction of the house. By the time they were inside, all they could find was heartbreaking scenes in an incident where 17 were left dead.

Local residents were the first responders to the accident, rushing to the house where the fire broke out. As per a report by NDTV, Zahir, who is a bangle seller, was among them.

The local told the news channel that when he entered the house, he saw a heartbreaking scene – a woman embracing her children in a desperate attempt to save them from the flames. They were charred in that fashion.

“We managed to get inside shortly after the fire started. The flames were huge. Inside the room, a woman had hugged children. She was dead,” Zahir was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Another eyewitness, Zahid, who was also among the first responders, told news agency ANI that the main gate of the building was engulfed in massive flames, which prevented them from entering.

“We could not enter the building through the main gate as it was engulfed in flames, so we broke the shutter to go inside. Then 5-6 of us broke through a wall and entered the first floor. But the whole place was completely engulfed in flames,” he said.

17 dead in Hyderabad fire A total of 17 people, including children, lost their lives in the fire incident that broke out at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House near Charminar on Sunday morning.

“There was a fire incident in Krishna Pearls shop and the residential complex in Gulzar House area. The Fire department received the call at 6:16 am and dispatched 11 fire engines with sufficient staff by 6:17 am... The fire department used breathing operators and oxygen masks to rescue the people... The information is that 17 people could not survive... The preliminary examination shows that the cause was a short circuit,” Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy said.

A list of the names of the deceased was released, confirming that all of them were from the same family.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Hyderabad. He announced ₹2 lakh for the kin of those who died and ₹50,000 to the injured.