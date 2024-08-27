Mother, inspired by Crime Patrol, kills 3-year-old daughter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur to live with paramour

Police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter in the Minapur area of the city. The woman's motive, according to police, was to start a new life with her paramour.

Earlier on Saturday (August 24), the body of a girl was found in a suitcase in the Minapur area of Muzaffarpur. The recovery of the child's body shook the locality, and they informed the cops about the girl’s body. The city police rushed to the spot and started investigating the incident.

Muzaffarpur police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. Soon, the probe led the police to the mother of the deceased girl, who, during interrogation, accepted that she had killed her daughter.

The woman told the police that she slit her daughter's throat with a knife, then stuffed the body in a red trolley bag and dumped it in the bushes next to their home.

A forensic team was called in, and while scanning the family's home, they found traces of blood on the floor, in the sink and also on the terrace.

During the investigation, the accused woman told police that she was in a relationship with a man and wanted to leave her husband. However, her boyfriend refused to accept her daughter and asked her to come alone. Inspired by the popular TV crime show 'Crime Patrol,' she conspired to get rid of her daughter. She slit the child's throat, stuffed the body in a red trolley suitcase and threw it into a bush near the residential neighbourhood in Muzaffarpur's Minapur area.

"She wanted to take her daughter along, but the boyfriend did not want this. The woman was confused. Eventually, she slit her daughter's throat with a knife. She then stuffed the body in a red trolley bag and dumped it in the bushes next to their home," NDTV quoted Muzaffarpur police chief Awadhesh Dixit as saying.

The police said the woman had tried to clean up the blood spots in the room and terrace, but the forensic team still managed to find traces of blood. The murder weapon has also been recovered.