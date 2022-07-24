President Kovind in his address recalled his visit to ancestral village, spoke about climate change, quality education and healthcare. Also, he advised the people to stay connected to the roots and work towards India's growth.
On the last day of his office, President Ram Nath Kovind on 24 July expressed belief belief that the country is capable of making 21st century as the one belonging to India. Kovind is succeeded by Droupadi Murmu who will take oath 25 July.
In his farewell address to the nation, the President recalled his visit to his ancestral village and seeking blessings from his teacher at his school. He also recalled the freedom struggle, and paid tribute to the freedom fighters.
Apart from this, he also highlighted the climate change as a serious concern for the future of the planet.
Here are top 10 quotes of President Ram Nath Kovind:
1) It is the testament to the strength of India’s democracy that it has created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny. If that Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today.
2) This connection with our roots has been the essence of India. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers.
3) All these re-affirm the belief that the nation is after all composed of its citizens; and with each of you striving to make India better and better, the nation’s great future is secure.
4) The nation has been celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Next month, we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. We will enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25-year period leading to the centenary of Independence. These anniversaries are milestones on the journey of the Republic, a journey to discover its potential and to offer its best to the world.
5) I have always strongly believed that no other country has been as fortunate as India in having a galaxy of leaders, each of whom was an exceptional mind, within a span of a few decades in the early twentieth century.
6) From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause.
7) Our ancestors and founders of our modern nation exemplified the meaning of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity with hard work and an attitude of service. We only have to follow in their footsteps and keep walking.
8) Mother Nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water, for the sake of our children.
9) I believe the National Education Policy will go a long way in making it possible for young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the twenty-first century. To let them flourish tomorrow, healthcare is essential. The pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure. Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives. I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India.
10) During the five years of my term, I have discharged my responsibilities to the best of my ability. I have been conscious of being a successor to great icons like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr S Radhakrishnan and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
