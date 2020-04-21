US crude at minus $40/bbl – covid has someone ready to pay you to buy their oil

NEW DELHI: The world, humbled by the covid-19 pandemic, had one more shock to absorb on Monday. May futures of West Texas Intermediate, the US crude, was trading over 310% lower from their previous day’s prices at minus $40 per barrel on New York Mercantile Exchange. Put simply, crude oil sellers were willing to pay you to buy their fuel as they run out of storage capacity.

A market expert blamed the sharp fall in WTI prices to some traders closing their May contracts ahead of schedule to rebuild their June contracts.

The unimaginable scenario dawned as crude oil traders prematurely dumped May contracts, a day ahead of the expiry.

June futures contract fell 12% to $22.05 a barrel, stretching the spread between the two months’ prices to over $62.

Earlier in the day, a trader paid in spot to sell their own Canadian crude oil. For every barrel, they paid $0.59 to sell their Western Canadian Select, Bloomberg data showed.

WCS is considered an inferior quality crude – one of the heaviest and laden with bitumen. Comparatively, WTI is a better quality and sweeter oil.

Traders dumped May stocks as covid-19 continues to play havoc with economies worldover, forcing the likes of International Monetary Fund and Standard & Poor’s to forecast a bleak 2020. The IMF has projected the world economy to contract by 3% in 2020.

Brent crude was still trading at a premium, the difference with the NYMEX WTI owing to the fact that the lighter and sweeter North Sea output has to be moved quickly because of less storage capacity there. It thus incurs higher transportation costs.

The fall in crude price is despite OPEC+, a Saudi Arabia-led cartel of oil producing countries with Russia as an additional member, having agreed 10 days ago to cut its output by 10 mbpd in May and June to rebalance the market. Notwithstanding the OPEC+ decision, the fall in crude prices has been unabated and indicates that the market continues to be in over-supply. The pandemic is sure to rewrite the rules of business.