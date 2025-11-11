Mother of arrested doctor Muzammil Shakil says she 'learnt about it from others', family denies terror allegations

The mother of the Kashmiri doctor, Dr Muzammil Shakil, arrested for allegedly running a terror module in Faridabad has denied any knowledge of her son’s activities, and said that she ‘learnt about it from others.’

“He left home about four years ago. He was working as a doctor in Delhi. We had no information about him during this time. When he was arrested, we learned about it from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us. Even my other son has been arrested," the doctor's mother — Naseema, told ANI.

Dr Muzammil Shakil was arrested on Monday morning after 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition were recovered from his rented house in Faridabad’s Dhauj village. Hours after the explosives were recovered, a a high-intensity explosion rocked Delhi, killing eight people.

Who is Dr Muzammil Shakil? Dr. Muzammil Shakil is an MBBS graduate, who is a tenant of the Dhauj residence where the explosives and weapons were discovered. Police have identified and arrested him.

During a press briefing, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that Shakil — whose name has appeared with different spellings in various reports — was teaching at Al Falah University in Dhauj.

What Muzammil Shakil's brother said? Speaking to news wire PTI, Muzammil’s brother, Azad Shakil also denied the family’s involvement in the case – stating that Shakil had last visited the family in June.

“He last visited us in June during our father’s surgery. Everyone is alleging that he is a terrorist, but we have nothing to do with it. There hasn’t been a single case against our family in 50 years,” Azad Shakil told PTI.

He added, "We are Indians by heart — we’ve even faced stone-pelting for India. He was a good person. They are not allowing us to meet him. My sister’s marriage, which he was to attend, has now been cancelled.”

Officials suspect that the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may also be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines, mentioned a report by ANI.

Delhi Red Fort blast case At least 13 people were killed on Monday, 10 November, evening in a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi.

Gayatri Devi, mother of Pankaj Sahni, who died in a deadly explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, reacts next to Sahni's body outside his residence ahead of the funeral, in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Relatives of the victims of the blast shared harrowing details.

Bhuri, a woman from UP's Amroha, who lost her brother in the blast said she ‘doesn’t know how all of it happened.

“He was my brother. I don't know how all of this happened. He was coming back from duty. He has three children, two daughters and one son. How will my sister-in-law raise them? This has been done by terrorists; they should be punished,” the woman told ANI.