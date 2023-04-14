Mother of Atiq Ahmad's son's aide refuses to receive body, says govt 'absolutely correct'2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- Ghulam' s mother said that she is in complete agreement with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force's deed in gunning down her son
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad and his aide Ghulam were killed in a ploce encounter on Thursday. On Friday, Gulam's mother has said that she will not receive her deceased son's body.
