Mother sobs inconsolably over son’s death in Pahalgam terror attack: ‘He was the only bread earner’

Pahalgam terror attack: “He was the only bread earner of the family...,” Syed Adil Hussain Shah's mother told news agency ANI as she mourned her son's death.

Akriti Anand
Published23 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Syed Adil Hussain Shah was a horse rider and the sole breadwinner for his family. He was among the 26 people who lost their lives in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. His mother cried inconsolably as she spoke about her son's death while speaking to media.

