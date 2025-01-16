A tragic incident has come to light from the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, where a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank on Tuesday night.

Before taking her life, the woman shared a status message on social media that has shocked her family and friends, according to a report by News18.

The social media message read: “Miss you mummy-papa. My mother-in-law is very fond of handcuffs. You must fulfil her desire."

The deceased, identified as Durga Kanwar, married Dilip Singh in 2021. The incident is being treated as a case of dowry death, said the police. She had shared the social media update on the day of the tragic incident, they added.

Devi Singh, father of the deceased woman, has filed a police complaint against her in-laws, alleging dowry harassment and murder.

According to Durga’s parents, their daughter had been facing constant dowry harassment and mental and physical abuse at the hands of her father-in-law, Chhailu Singh, mother-in-law, Kama Kanwar, and sister-in-law Sonu Kanwar.

Her parents learned of the tragedy through Durga’s social media status, said the police, reported News18.

Newlywed woman dies by suicide in Kerala In a separate incident, a 19-year-old newlywed woman died by suicide near Malappuram on Tuesday, with her family claiming she took the extreme step due to harassment from her husband's side over her complexion and lack of English proficiency, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of Kondotty police station confirmed that the woman's body was buried in the morning after the post-mortem was completed the previous evening.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and investigations are on, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the girl's family alleged that she died by suicide due to mental harassment from her husband and in-laws.

A family member said they came to know about the situation when her college professors reported that she had been performing poorly and appeared dejected in class.

"When we asked her, she told us about the harassment from her husband regarding her complexion and lack of English proficiency. She had not been eating or sleeping properly for days.

"We consoled her and she went for counselling and was getting better. Then we went to meet the husband's family and the mother-in-law told her (the girl) why she was hanging on to the relationship when the marriage was only about 20 days old," the relative told TV channels.