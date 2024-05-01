Vaccines: Mothers can report and track side-effects on babies on U-WIN app

New Delhi: Mother may be allowed to report side-effects of routine immunization of their babies on the government's U-WIN platform, according to plans under consideration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, adverse events -- which include fever and rashes – used to be recorded manually, and doctors were informed accordingly. The move coincides with British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca admitting its covid vaccine, Covishield, can induce blood clots in rare instances.

The government's Universal Immunization Win (U-WIN) platform registers and tracks routine vaccination and immunization. At present, only healthcare providers have access to the U-WIN platform. They are able to track information in real-time on vaccination, adverse effects, follow-ups, registration and certification.

U-WIN is similar to the CoWIN portal for covid-19 which recorded over 2 billion vaccinations in just 18 months.

India's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) is one of the largest public health initiatives in the world, providing free vaccination against 12 life-threatening diseases to around 27 million newborns and 30 million pregnant women annually.

Pilot phase Currently, U-WIN is undergoing a pilot phase in two districts of each state and union territory, which has registered over 40 million beneficiaries and recorded 125 million vaccine doses.

A nationwide rollout is planned for the new government.

“During covid-19, all efforts were made that how should people do self-reporting post vaccination on the CoWin portal. The same idea is being replicated to create self-reporting on U-Win platform wherein mothers can report any kind of adverse events of their babies. Also, pregnant mothers can document and access updates about their vaccination schedules," said an official requesting anonymity.

World's largest Notably, U-WIN is set to become the world's largest electronic immunization system serving millions of beneficiaries under the universal immunization programme. This is expected to lead to higher vaccination coverage and further reduce infant mortality.

In the coming days, U-WIN will be integrated into the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission allowing healthcare providers access to the complete health records of patients.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

During FY 2021-22, a total of 1,026 serious/severe adverse effect cases were reported post-vaccination.

A revision of the national guidelines on adverse effects is underway in view of the operational changes that have been made provisions for reporting minor, severe and serious adverse effects following covid-19 vaccination.

