Mother's corpse decayed behind closed doors of Bengaluru duplex for a year as daughter failed to show up: Report

Skeletal remains of a 52-year-old woman was found behind closed doors of a duplex house in Bagalagunte area of Bengaluru. The deceased identified as Dakshayini died nearly a year ago, but her family members failed to check on her, NDTV reported. The tragic incident came to light after law enforcement officials conducted a welfare check and forced their entry into the residence, revealing that the woman had passed away unnoticed.

Suspecting that Dakshayini died nearly a year ago due to the abysmal condition of the corpse, Bengaluru police launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the death. This shocking incident was reported from Havanur Layout area of Bagalgunte. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dakshayani's husband Umesh died ten years ago.

In the following years her son also died of cancer due to which she was in mental distress and was battling depression. According to police, Dakshayani's daughter and son-in-law had reportedly not visited the house in the past one year due to which her death remained unknown.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway accident: Two killed in KSRTC bus mishap In another unrelated incident reported from Bengaluru on 8 August, two men were killed and several others injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met a major accident, PTI reported. The incident happened on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Bidadi area on the expressway. A total of 14 passengers suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital. As per law enforcement official, all the injured are stated to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of the bus succumbed to their injuries.

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