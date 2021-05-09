Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mother's Day 2021: Google Doodle pops up with a heartfelt card

Mother's Day 2021: Google Doodle pops up with a heartfelt card

Doodle on Mother's Day 2021
1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Illustrated by Olivia When, the doodle is a heartfelt dedication to all the mothers out there
  • India celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year

Google Doodle has done it again!

As India celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, Google has launched an interactive doodle that has a pop-up card to wish all the mothers.

Illustrated by Olivia When, the doodle is a heartfelt dedication to all the mothers out there.

Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events.

In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. Different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates.

View Full Image
Google Doodle
Click on the image to enlarge

UK citizens celebrate Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

On the other hand in Greece, it is marked on 2 February, linking the day with the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

However, it is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US.

The day is recorded to have first been observed in 1908 by Anna Jarvis as she wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire.

When Jarvis's mother passed away, held a memorial for her in St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia, which now holds the International Mother's Day Shrine.

What started as Jarvis’ way of honouring her mother, got picked up by other countries over the years.

