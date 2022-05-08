Mother's Day 2022: Anand Mahindra fulfills promise, gifts house to ‘Idli Amma’ | Watch video2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
- Anand Mahindra thanked his team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mother's Day
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise by gifting a house to a Tamil Nadu woman who has been coking and selling idlis for just Re 1 for the past 30 years. The woman has now fondly called 'Idli amma'.
On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise by gifting a house to a Tamil Nadu woman who has been coking and selling idlis for just Re 1 for the past 30 years. The woman has now fondly called 'Idli amma'.
Mahindra thanked his team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mother's Day.
Mahindra thanked his team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mother's Day.
The business magnate called Idli Amma -an embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless.
The business magnate called Idli Amma -an embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless.
"A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
"A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
Idli Amma, original name Kamalathal went viral in 2019 for selling the cheapest idlis for over 30 years. Not caring about her profits, Amma extended her services keeping in mind those in need. The octogenarian has been running her business from a tiny shanty shop.
Idli Amma, original name Kamalathal went viral in 2019 for selling the cheapest idlis for over 30 years. Not caring about her profits, Amma extended her services keeping in mind those in need. The octogenarian has been running her business from a tiny shanty shop.
Her thoughtful mindset moved the Mahindra Group chairman at that time and had shared a video of her to extend help for her significant contribution to society.
Her thoughtful mindset moved the Mahindra Group chairman at that time and had shared a video of her to extend help for her significant contribution to society.
After knowing her priority was a new home cum workspace, Mahindra sent his team to Amma's place and registered land in her name.
After knowing her priority was a new home cum workspace, Mahindra sent his team to Amma's place and registered land in her name.
"Mr Pungal from Mahindra came to my hut. It was too congested. I requested him for a new house for me. He promised to check and get back to me," Idli AMma said.
"Mr Pungal from Mahindra came to my hut. It was too congested. I requested him for a new house for me. He promised to check and get back to me," Idli AMma said.
Later, Mahindra's team went to the registrar's office at Thondamuthur in Tamil Nadu and purchased land for Idli Amma as per her requirements.
Later, Mahindra's team went to the registrar's office at Thondamuthur in Tamil Nadu and purchased land for Idli Amma as per her requirements.
“Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing images of the elderly woman along with officials.
“Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing images of the elderly woman along with officials.
Besides, Mahindra also helped in providing a connection of BharatGas for continued supply of LPG after he noticed that Amma was using a wood-burning stove.
Besides, Mahindra also helped in providing a connection of BharatGas for continued supply of LPG after he noticed that Amma was using a wood-burning stove.
Mahindra Lifespaces put together a house plan. After the site excavation, the grade beam was completed. As a next step, brickwork, roofing, and, the painting was completed and the house got ready.
Mahindra Lifespaces put together a house plan. After the site excavation, the grade beam was completed. As a next step, brickwork, roofing, and, the painting was completed and the house got ready.
"May you continue to rise and shine through the noble work of feeding the hungry," the Mahindra team wrote a message for Idli Amma.
"May you continue to rise and shine through the noble work of feeding the hungry," the Mahindra team wrote a message for Idli Amma.