As India celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, Google has launched a heartwarming GIF to wish all the mothers. The Mother's Day Google Doodle captures the mother-child special bond. The GIF showcases two hands (a mother's hand and the other tiny hand of her child) wherein the mother teaches three basic yet most significant lessons of life to her child--to educate, conserve water and grow trees.

View Full Image Happy Mother's Day 2022 Google Doodle

Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark important and historic events. Different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates. In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. UK citizens celebrate Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

On the other hand in Greece, it is marked on 2 February, linking the day with the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

However, it is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US. The day is recorded to have first been observed in 1908 by Anna Jarvis as she wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When Jarvis's mother passed away, held a memorial for her in St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia, which now holds the International Mother's Day Shrine. What started as Jarvis’ way of honouring her mother, got picked up by other countries over the years.