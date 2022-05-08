Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates mom's day with a heartwarming GIF

However, it is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US. The day is recorded to have first been observed in 1908 by Anna Jarvis as she wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When Jarvis's mother passed away, held a memorial for her in St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia, which now holds the International Mother's Day Shrine. What started as Jarvis’ way of honouring her mother, got picked up by other countries over the years.