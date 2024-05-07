Mother's Day 2024: Last-minute useful gift ideas to make your mom feel special
Mother's Day 2024: Plan a special Mother's Day with pampering gifts like skincare products, portable appliances, handmade candles, bouquets, cakes, and tote bags.
Mother’s Day is round the corner, and you still haven’t planned the day or thought of a gift for her? Well, she truly deserves some pampering. With some luck and connections, you may be able to book a table at her favourite restaurant, and accompany her to relish on her favourite delicacies.