Mother's Day 2024: Last-minute useful gift ideas to make your mom feel special

Mother’s Day is round the corner, and you still haven’t planned the day or thought of a gift for her? Well, she truly deserves some pampering. With some luck and connections, you may be able to book a table at her favourite restaurant, and accompany her to relish on her favourite delicacies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But you should not forget to add to it a gift, which depict your affection and adoration for her. Here are some useful gift ideas for your Mom that you can give her on Mother’s Day, May 12.

Skincare products: Show your mum you care by giving her what she deserves: beautiful, radiant skin. Atulya's skincare line, which combines organic, natural ingredients with bioscience to produce the greatest skincare results. It offers a variety of facewashes such as Papaya, Vitamin C, Chandan, and Haldi, as well as an in-built silicone brush for natural face cleaning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Portable appliances: An innovative portable blender has lately hit the Indian market after making waves in other countries. BlendJet's portable blender can be carried anywhere, from a kitchen countertop to a hilltop, and can blend frozen fruit, ice, and veggies in as little as 20 seconds. You can quickly prepare soups, chutneys, hummus, dips, salad dressings, and protein drinks. With this, you can be your own barista, creating smoothies, shakes, frozen lattes, and much more.

Handmade candles: This Mother's Day, show your mom how much you care with a beautiful, handmade soy candle from the brand WickTheWish. Their candles are made with all-natural ingredients and come in amazing scents like vanilla, lavender, and Walk in the Garden. They're not just candles - they're a way to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for your mom at home.

Bouquets and cakes: While most of us know Ferns N Petals for their beautiful bouquets and cakes, they also have some fantastic plans for Mother's Day. They can create lovely flower arrangements for the Moms who adore them. They also offer pampering spa kits to help your mother decompress and rest throughout the day. You can even order a magnificent three-tiered cake to honour your mother in a grand fashion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tote bags: This Mother's Day, elevate Mom's office style with the exquisite Sherry Large Mono tote bag by Lavie Luxe. Designed for the modern woman on the go, it boasts ample pockets for easy organization and access to essentials. Functional yet fashionable, this Lavie tote is the perfect daily companion for her bustling lifestyle. Treat Mom to a gift that combines practicality and elegance, making her feel appreciated and chic every day.

Dazzling jewellery: This Mother's Day, celebrate the enduring bond with your mother by gifting her beautiful pieces from Irasva Fine Jewellery's captivating collection that include a wide range of enchanting pendant sets and rings that embody sophistication and style, making them perfect gifts to express your love and appreciation.

