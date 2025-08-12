'Mother's life in danger': Rajkot influencer accuses BJP leader of harassing family, claims police inaction

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Kristina Patel, who is based in Mumbai and originally from Rajkot, has levelled serious allegations against her relatives, including a BJP leader, and accused the police of not taking any action.

In a video posted on Instagram, Patel claimed that her father’s elder brother forcibly entered their Rajkot home and assaulted her mother over a property dispute. “Even though my mother’s life is in danger, the police are not registering our complaint. My father’s elder brother is acting like a thug. He broke into our home and attacked us… He has been harassing me and my mother,” she alleged.

Watch the video here:

According to her, the trouble began after her father’s death. “His family members took all the property. I didn’t react — we pursued legal action like anyone else would. I now live in Mumbai, while my mother lives alone in Rajkot. My elder uncle, Bipin Amrutiya, along with his brother Anand Amrutiya and Dinesh Amrutiya, attacked my mother. We called the police, but they refused to register a complaint or take any action. Even approaching the police commissioner led nowhere,” she said.

Kristina alleged that her uncle Dinesh Amrutiya, the BJP in-charge of Jasdan, was using his political influence to evade accountability. “Does being in politics give someone the right to even commit murder? What would I have done if something had happened to my mother? Why won’t the police take action, just because he’s in the BJP? Please don’t misuse your political position,” she said, urging the Gujarat Police to ensure her mother’s safety.

In a follow-up video, the influencer said she has now filed a police complaint but claimed there has still been no action from the authorities. She also shared CCTV footage purportedly showing the accused entering her home.

The allegations have sparked debate online, with many social media users calling for an impartial investigation into the case. Several users tagged Gujarat Police on Instagram and urged them to take action.

A user wrote, “I’m sorry that you’ve been having to go through this Kristina. I really hope this reaches out to the right people and they take the necessary action!”

Another user commented, “What you’re doing not everyone has the courage for it. But you? You’re the kind of woman who opens doors for others to speak up, to rise, and to not stay silent.”