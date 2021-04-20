Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF, which is India’s first Nasdaq exchange-traded fund (ETF), has featured on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York, on Monday. The fund celebrated its 10th anniversary on 29 March.

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) had become the country’s first AMC to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on 30 March 2011.

“We are proud to be featured on Times Square on Nasdaq Tower celebrating a decade of having launched Nasdaq 100 ETF. We want to thank our investors and partners for the support in making the fund a huge success," said Pratik Oswal, head of passive funds at Motilal Oswal AMC.

Managed by Herin Visaria, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF is an equity fund with an asset under management of ₹3,202.91 crore, as of 20 April.

In terms of performance, the fund has given a return of 54.94% against 60.47 delivered by S&P BSE 500 TRI over the last year, while the Nasdaq is up 25.84% for the 10-year period against 11.48% given by the BSE 500 index.

As of 31 March, the top five holdings of the fund are Apple at 10.94%, followed by Microsoft Corporation (9.50%), Amazon(8.36%), Tesla (4.10%) and Facebook (3.76%). The fund holds 102 stocks overall.

In terms of sectoral breakup, technology holds the biggest allocation at 35.76%, followed by consumer durables at 22.07% and services at 13.94%.

