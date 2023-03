Motorola G73 5G is all set to make its debut in the Indian smartphone market with its much-anticipated launch on March 10. The phone was launched in the global markets back in January along with Moto G 53 5G.

Motorola confirmed the launch date via Twitter recently.

“Strap up, settle in and get ready to #GoUltra with the #motog735G! Launching 10th March on @flipkart, https://motorola.in and other leading retail outlets," the company wrote.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core; MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It will also boast of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is expandable upto 1TB with a microSD card.

On the camera side, Motorola's newest offering will have a 50MP primary sensor along with ultra pixel technology that the company claims produces “1.5x larger pixels, for sharper, brighter photos, day or night". It also has a 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

On the display side of things, the G73 5G will come packed with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate at a pixel density of 405 pixels per inch(ppi).

The phones will have all the necessary ports like 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to music and a USB type-C port for charging the 5000mAh battery via the 30W TurboPower charger bundled with the device. It also has support for 13 5G bands and boasts a IP52 rating.

Moto G73 5G boots up with Android 13 pre-installed in the device based on Motorola's MyUX skin that closely resembles stock android.

Pricing and expected competitors:

Moto G73 5G was launched at a price of €300 globally, while in India it could be priced around the ₹20,000 mark. This pricing would mean it will have to compete with the likes of Realme 10 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.