Home / News / India /  Moto G73 5G launch on March 10? Check specifications and expected price

Moto G73 5G launch on March 10? Check specifications and expected price

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST Aman Gupta
Moto G73 5g will be powered by an octa-core; MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU

Moto G73 5G will make its debut in India on March 10 and could be priced at around 20,000.

Motorola G73 5G is all set to make its debut in the Indian smartphone market with its much-anticipated launch on March 10. The phone was launched in the global markets back in January along with Moto G 53 5G.

Motorola confirmed the launch date via Twitter recently. 

“Strap up, settle in and get ready to #GoUltra with the #motog735G! Launching 10th March on @flipkart, https://motorola.in and other leading retail outlets," the company wrote.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core; MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor clocked at 2.2GHz and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It will also boast of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is expandable upto 1TB with a microSD card.

On the camera side, Motorola's newest offering will have a 50MP primary sensor along with ultra pixel technology that the company claims produces “1.5x larger pixels, for sharper, brighter photos, day or night". It also has a 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

On the display side of things, the G73 5G will come packed with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate at a pixel density of 405 pixels per inch(ppi).

The phones will have all the necessary ports like 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to music and a USB type-C port for charging the 5000mAh battery via the 30W TurboPower charger bundled with the device. It also has support for 13 5G bands and boasts a IP52 rating.

Moto G73 5G boots up with Android 13 pre-installed in the device based on Motorola's MyUX skin that closely resembles stock android.

Pricing and expected competitors:

Moto G73 5G was launched at a price of €300 globally, while in India it could be priced around the 20,000 mark. This pricing would mean it will have to compete with the likes of Realme 10 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

