MotoGP, UP International Trade Show: Noida police issues revised traffic advisory. Details here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar police issue revised traffic advisory for goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida
Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a revised traffic advisory today, September 22, concerning the movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida, with these restrictions in place until September 25, according to an official statement, reported PTI.