Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a revised traffic advisory today, September 22, concerning the movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida, with these restrictions in place until September 25, according to an official statement, reported PTI.

Unlike the previous advisory that banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, the updated advisory specifies restricted hours. Goods carriers will not be allowed to enter from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday, according to revised advisory.

Also read: Noida Traffic alert! Advisory issued for 5 days for UP International Trade Show 2023, MotoGP. See alternate routes here However, vehicles transporting essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines are exempt from these restrictions. This advisory has been put in place due to Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and the MotoGP race that are taking place in Greater Noida until September 25. Police said violators of this order will be subjected to punishment under Section 32 of the Police Act 1861. The order applies to heavy, medium and light categories of goods carriers.

Also read: India's inaugural MotoGP round hit by visa chaos, teams and riders unable to fly: Report In view of the two international events and the expected influx of visitors, police had earlier advised goods carriers and heavy vehicles entering the district via the Yamuna Expressway to instead take National Highway 24 or 9. Vehicles entering Noida via DND and Kalindi Kunj were instructed to take the route from Mayur Vihar, Kondli and Jhandupura to reach their destination.

Traffic police has advised commuters to use mapping apps such as Mappls Map, My India, or Google Maps or contact the police helpline at 9971009001 for any queries or assistance during this period.

(With inputs from PTI)