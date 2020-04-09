Factory output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a composite index that measures changes in the volume of production of selected industrial goods.

Growth in the motor vehicles industry was less than that in overall industrial output, which grew 4.5%. Motor vehicles made up 4.86% of the overall index of industrial production (IIP), and contributed -0.76% to overall IIP growth.

Among the 23 industries tracked by the Central Statistics Office's Index of Industrial Production, the motor vehicles industry had the lowest growth rate. Across all industry sectors, the growth rate was highest in manufacture of basic metals, and lowest in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Factory output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a composite index that measures changes in the volume of production of selected industrial goods.

The data has been sourced from Central Statistics Office