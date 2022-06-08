MoU in field of healthcare will strengthen India-US relations: Mandaviya

It may be noted that the union cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of MoU among the Department of Biotechnology, Government of the Republic of India (DBT) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), USA to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, Covid-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases.

