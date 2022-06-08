Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  MoU in field of healthcare will strengthen India-US relations: Mandaviya

MoU in field of healthcare will strengthen India-US relations: Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Photo: PTI
1 min read . 08:06 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

  • Union cabinet approved signing of MoU among the Department of Biotechnology and the ICMR and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative-USA to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies 

NEW DELHI :The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and USA in the field of the health sector will further strengthen relations between both countries in fields of mutual interest, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. 

“Govt led by PM @NarendraModi Ji approves the signing of MoU between India and USA in the field of the health sector. This will further strengthen relations between both countries in fields of mutual interest. #CabinetDecisions," tweeted Mandaviya. 

It may be noted that the union cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of MoU among the Department of Biotechnology, Government of the Republic of India (DBT) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), USA to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, Covid-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases. 

This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen relations between India and the USA within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest, stated the government statement. 

According to the Central government, healthcare is among our key focus areas as they aim to provide provide affordable and quality healthcare to every Indian.

