Mouka pe chowka? Banks are adequately pricing risk, says SBI report

While the liquidity conditions have eased in November as the government accelerating spending, the average net durable liquidity injected into the banking system has dropped to ₹3 trillion from ₹8.3 trillion in April, SBI research said in its latest ‘Ecowrap’ report. The government has spent a large part of its cash balances in the Diwali week, and as a result the net LAF (liquidity adjust facility) in the system, which was hitherto negative, has improved of late. Bonus payments by the government and the private sector also helped.